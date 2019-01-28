FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County deputies chased a woman in a pickup truck who was towing a car in a nearly hour-long pursuit from Highland Park to Frisco.

The chase began at around 1:15 a.m. Monday after the driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop in Highland Park. Officials said the pickup truck was hauling a car on a trailer with its rails down.

Deputies chased the woman through LBJ Freeway, North Central Expressway and then Plano Parkway. Authorities tried to stop the vehicle with spikes but were unsuccessful.

Authorities were eventually able to stop the pickup truck in Frisco near Lebanon Road and Ruth Borchardt Drive.

The woman was taken into custody but charges are currently unknown. Her identity has not yet been released.