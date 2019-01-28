FRISCO, TX (HOODLINE) — A new creperie has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called T Swirl Crepe, the new arrival is located at 9292 Warren Parkway, Suite 240.
With locations across the nation, T Swirl Crepe borrowed a Japanese concept and transferred it to the states so it could be enjoyed sitting down or on the go. The menu offers crepes in fruit flavors like mango raspberries, banana chocolate and more exotic flavors like the egg white mushroom truffle, Okinawa hot dog and shrimp avocado. (Click here to view the full menu.)
The newcomer has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Juan Q., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 20, wrote, “This place is good. It’s crepe heaven. Anyone who likes crepes is going to like this place. Ordered three mini crepes and one regular [and] got them quick.”
And Anna L. wrote, “The spicy crab meat crepe had so much filling and was addictively tasty, albeit on the sweet side. We also ordered the mango sweet crepe and the lychee sweet crepe, which were also amazing.”
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: T Swirl Crepe is open from 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.