ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Cowboys started November with their worst loss of the season, when they resembled the not-ready-for-primetime players in a Monday night football meltdown to the Tennessee Titans.

Dallas finished November with a star-studded performance in front of a national primetime audience, stifling the New Orleans Saints’ top-ranked offense in a 13-10 victory. It’s the Cowboys’ fourth-straight win, improving their record to 7-5 and strengthening their grip on first place in the NFC East.

In the process, the win stoked the postseason expectations of their fan base — and their owner.

“This team will not be the same again,” said a triumphant Jerry Jones outside the Cowboys locker room minutes after Dallas snapped the Saints’ 10-game winning streak. “You win something like this against a team that well coached… this is a changer here. They are different cats now as you go forward.”

Even the coolest cats on the Cowboys roster know that if this team is going to clinch a playoff spot and make a deep run into the playoffs, they have to play even better than they did against the Saints. And it starts with the quarterback.

“Anytime you go out there, and beat a team that’s won 10 games straight, it’s somewhat of a statement,” said Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys quarterback completed 24-of-28 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown. Prescott even completed his first 18 passes of the game. But, staying true to form, he remained poised at the podium when addressing the media following the game.