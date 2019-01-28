FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The president of JPS Health Network released a letter Monday saying an elevator accident at the Fort Worth hospital is having a ripple effect on patient and staff safety.

As many as seven elevators were unexpectedly out of service on Friday, according to CEO Robert Earley.

The letter was addressed to elevator company ThyssenKrupp, which CEO Robert Early wrote had responded with “seeming indifference” following the accident.

The public bank of elevators where the accident happened has remained closed since January 20.

JPS has not revealed any details about exactly how the employee was injured.

In Earley’s letter however, he writes ThyssenKrupp technicians are supposed to ride each elevator monthly, inspecting “…safety edges, sensing devices, floor stops and leveling, and brake operations…”

But Earley said so far the company has responded with “…seeming indifference…” to what happened, which he says is “…unacceptable, and jeopardizes the safety of our patients and team members.”

ThyssenKrupp responded in a statement that it completed annual state inspections at the hospital in March and April. It also did a walk-through and inspection the day of the accident.

“The elevators were found to be operating correctly and in a safe manner,” a spokesman wrote. “We are continuing to work with JPS to ensure the highest level of responsiveness and service of its elevators.”