HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner said three officers were shot Monday afternoon in Southeast Houston.

He tweeted, “Just been notified that three (3) of HPD officers have been shot. I am waiting to get a status report. I am asking for your prayers for them. st”

Houston Police said officers have been struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect. Officers are en route to the hospital. No word on their condition.

A suspect is reportedly down.

This is a developing story.