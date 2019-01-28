Comments
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner said three officers were shot Monday afternoon in Southeast Houston.
He tweeted, “Just been notified that three (3) of HPD officers have been shot. I am waiting to get a status report. I am asking for your prayers for them. st”
Houston Police said officers have been struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect. Officers are en route to the hospital. No word on their condition.
A suspect is reportedly down.
This is a developing story.