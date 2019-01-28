DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Detectives released a sketch of a second suspect in the shooting death of Joseph Pintucci, 18.

He is described as a Latin male, between 18-19 years of age, 5’6” tall, 130 pounds with a gold and diamond grill. He may have fled the location in a 2005 black Chevy Tahoe.

It was just after 10 p.m. when the shooting happened on the upper level of the Shops at Park Lane parking garage, just outside Dick’s Sporting Goods.

When officers arrived they found Pintucci slumped over in the driver’s seat of an older model white sedan. He was taken to nearby Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital but later died.

His death happened at a time when there should have been foot traffic in the area. There’s a nearby Whole Foods market that had closed just minutes earlier and also a number of restaurants and apartments nearby.

Administrators with the Highland Park Independent School District confirmed to CBS 11 News that Pintucci was previously a student at Highland Park High School but withdrew last school year.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is encouraged to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or via email: jefferey.loeb@dallascityhall.com.

Please refer to case no. 016424-2019.