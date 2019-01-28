FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – If there’s anyone who can relate to the shooting of police officers in Houston, it’s Fort Worth officer Matt Pearce.

Pearce was shot six times in the line of duty back in March 2016 while chasing a pair of suspects.

Pearce told CBS 11 after following the news all night out of Houston, this seems to be happening more often and the job of a police officer keeps getting scarier.

“I know a lot officers now that I’ve spoken to directly that have survived shootings. You know, we just gotta pick up the pieces and move forward… We do the best we can with that. It seems like the club keeps getting bigger and bigger, and to be frank, we’re part of a club we don’t want to be a part of,” said Pearce.

One of the Houston officers who was shot Monday, had been shot in the line of duty before.

Officer Pearce said the thought of getting shot again occurs to him, but he said the job is ingrained in him.

He said if he could talk to the Houston officers he’d say to keep fighting.