Filed Under:Cross Roads, DFW News, meth, methamphetamine, Northeast Police Department, Suspicious Vehicle, Texas, Traffic stop

CROSS ROADS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Northeast Police officers confiscated 64 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop early Monday morning.

Police said patrol officers noticed a “suspicious vehicle” driving around the Cross Roads area, about 45 miles north of Dallas in Denton County.

They pulled the car over and had their narcotics K-9 check things out which resulted in a positive alert on the vehicle.

meth bust (Northeast Police Department)

Police made arrests after three people from Whitesboro were found inside the vehicle with the illegal drug.

“It’s so important for our citizens to make the call. If you see something (suspicious), say something (call us),” the Northeast Police Department said in a news release. “You can call the non-emergency number (940) 349-1600 (option #9), if you don’t think the situation warrants a call to 911. We are here for you! Call us!”

The Northeast Police Department serves the Cross Roads and Krugerville area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s