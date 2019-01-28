CROSS ROADS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Northeast Police officers confiscated 64 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop early Monday morning.

Police said patrol officers noticed a “suspicious vehicle” driving around the Cross Roads area, about 45 miles north of Dallas in Denton County.

They pulled the car over and had their narcotics K-9 check things out which resulted in a positive alert on the vehicle.

Police made arrests after three people from Whitesboro were found inside the vehicle with the illegal drug.

“It’s so important for our citizens to make the call. If you see something (suspicious), say something (call us),” the Northeast Police Department said in a news release. “You can call the non-emergency number (940) 349-1600 (option #9), if you don’t think the situation warrants a call to 911. We are here for you! Call us!”

The Northeast Police Department serves the Cross Roads and Krugerville area.