GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A 58-year-old woman was killed after police say she disregarded a pedestrian control signal and walked into oncoming traffic headed north bound on SH 161 frontage road.

It happened Sunday at 6:35 p.m.

Grand Prairie police identified the woman as Tammie A. Tucker.

A 2016 Ford pick-up truck traveling in the left lane struck Tucker as she ran across attempting to outrun multiple vehicles.

The driver of the truck, a 60-year old Grand Prairie man, along with other witnesses stopped, called 911 and attempted CPR on Tucker but she died at the scene.

The driver of the truck won’t face charges.

This is the second traffic fatality in Grand Prairie this year, according to police.