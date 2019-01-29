  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMSuper Bowl Greatest Commercials 2019
    8:00 PMNCIS
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018 season, Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, greatest moment, NFL, Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBSDFW.COM) – If you feed him, points will come.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott took over on Sunday night November 11 in a win against the rival Philadelphia Eagles 27-20.

Elliott rushed for 151 yards on 19 carries and had a rushing touchdown. He also caught a touchdown from Dak Prescott as the offense seemed to be in sync against its NFC East rival.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against defensive tackle Fletcher Cox #91 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 11, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Elliott also what many would call the play of the game as he leapt over an Eagles defender to bring the ball to the red zone.

While not always the prettiest, Prescott protected the ball on his 270 yards passing and even a rushing touchdown. Although he took four sacks from the stingy defense, he didn’t turn the ball over.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper also seemed to be finding his place with the Dallas offense, and it showed with his six catches for 75 yards. Eight different receivers caught the ball from Prescott.

On the defensive side, Cowboys’ rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who was starting in place of the injured Sean Lee, was all over the field and led the team with 13 tackles. He also got his first interception of his NFL career.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s