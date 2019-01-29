PHILADELPHIA (CBSDFW.COM) – If you feed him, points will come.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott took over on Sunday night November 11 in a win against the rival Philadelphia Eagles 27-20.

Elliott rushed for 151 yards on 19 carries and had a rushing touchdown. He also caught a touchdown from Dak Prescott as the offense seemed to be in sync against its NFC East rival.

Elliott also what many would call the play of the game as he leapt over an Eagles defender to bring the ball to the red zone.

While not always the prettiest, Prescott protected the ball on his 270 yards passing and even a rushing touchdown. Although he took four sacks from the stingy defense, he didn’t turn the ball over.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper also seemed to be finding his place with the Dallas offense, and it showed with his six catches for 75 yards. Eight different receivers caught the ball from Prescott.

On the defensive side, Cowboys’ rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who was starting in place of the injured Sean Lee, was all over the field and led the team with 13 tackles. He also got his first interception of his NFL career.