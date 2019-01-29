HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Five Houston police officers were injured, two of them critically, in a shooting Monday while trying to serve a drug warrant in the southeast part of the city.

The mood in the city is still somber as people await for an update on the conditions of the officers who were shot in the line of duty. Some good news was announced late Monday evening that one of the officers who was shot in the shoulder was released from the hospital.

According to police, two of the officers were shot in the neck and went through surgery, and they remain in critical condition as of early Tuesday morning. Another officer was also shot but is in good condition.

Police say one officer suffered a knee injury during the incident and isn’t believed to have been shot. That officer is also in good condition.

News of the shooting was tweeted by the department at around 5:15 p.m Monday. It started when an undercover narcotics team tried to serve a warrant at a home where police say black tar heroin was sold out of. According to police, as soon as the officers showed up to the house, the suspects inside began firing at them, resulting in a lengthy gun battle.

Two of the suspects inside the house were killed by officers returning fire.

According to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, officers began investigating the area after concerned neighbors told the department they did not want people dealing drugs in the neighborhood.

The events and details of the whole shooting incident led to a fiery statement given by the president of the Houston Police Officer’s Union at a new conference Monday evening.

“We are sick and tired of having targets on our back. We are sick and tired of having dirt-bags trying to take our lives when all we’re trying to do is protect this community and protect our families. Enough is enough… Please pray for these officers,” said Joe Gamaldi.

According to police, the officers shot were a 50-year-old sergeant, a 50-year-old officer, a 54-year-old senior officer and a 33-year-old officer. One of the officers had been shot before in the line of duty and was able to return to work.

The identities of the injured officers have not been released.

Shortly before 1:15 a.m., Acevedo tweeted his last update for the long evening, giving thanks for the support and for people to continue to pray for the officers.

“Finally home. Thank you for your prayers and support. Please continue to pray for all of our officers who have been impacted and their families. Two critically wounded are out of surgery & in critical but stable condition. Also visited officer John Daily. All [officers] need prayer,” Acevedo tweeted.

Police are expected to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to give updates.

Various police departments across North Texas offered their support to Houston as the situation unfolded.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters @Houstonpolice who advised they had multiple officers shot during an investigation this afternoon,” Arlington police tweeted.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the @houstonpolice officers, the families of the officers who were injured tonight, and #HoustonPD. @ArtAcevedo #Prayers #ThinBlueLine,” Dallas police said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued his statement on the shooting at around 6 p.m., describing it as a “horrific attack.”

“This evening’s horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities,” the governor said.