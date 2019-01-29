DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Now fired Dallas police officer and accused murderer Amber Guyger is in a Dallas courtroom this morning where motions pertaining to her upcoming trail are being addressed.

Fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is back at the DalCo courthouse for an announcement hearing this morning. This is a procedural, pretrial hearing leading up to the #BothamJean murder trial. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/5IESu24pxJ — Jennifer Lindgren (@JLindgrenCBS11) January 29, 2019

District Judge Tammy Kemp is expected to hear arguments pertaining to Guyger’s police training records. This is the second hearing this month centering on the trail for the shooting death of her neighbor, Botham Shem Jean.

During the first court hearing on January 8, Judge Kemp expressed concerns Guyger’s “constitution rights” and issued a gag order preventing attorneys, on both sides, from discussing the case prior to and during the trial.

Guyger is facing the murder charge for the September of 2018 shooting death of 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean.

Guyger, who was still an officer with the Dallas Police Department and was off-duty at the time, walked into a unit at the South Side Flats apartments that she says she mistook for own and shot Jean twice. She said she thought he was an intruder.

Dallas County prosecutors convened a grand jury in November and Guyger was indicted for murder.

The trial is expected to start later this year.

MORE COVERAGE ON SHOOTING OF BOTHAM JEAN:

Funeral Held For Botham Jean, Man Killed In Apartment By DPD Officer

Court Hearing For Former Dallas Officer Who Shot, Killed Unarmed Man In His Apartment

Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Indicted For Murder In Botham Jean Death; DA Says It Was ‘Intentional Event’

Dallas Faith Community On Death Of Botham Jean: ‘Just Feels So Wrong’

Minister From Botham Jean’s Church Says ‘Sadness Can’t Be Erased’