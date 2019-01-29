HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The son of the North Texas 90-year-old who told CBS 11 Monday he believes he was taken advantage of at an LA Fitness in Highland Village, says his father is being taken care of by the company.

David Hassan says he spoke to Don Robinson, LA Fitness Director of Operations for Texas. Hassan told CBS 11:

“He’s agreed to cancel the contract and refund all money to my pops… There’s a part of me that’s satisfied that my dad is taken care of, but I also feel this urge to do more. Thanks for your help in getting this exposed.”

Moh Hassan, a blood cancer patient, explained to CBS 11 Monday, he just wanted to start working out and see about taking yoga classes.

He said he walked into an LA Fitness’ Highland Village location inquiring about classes and an employee greeted him.

“He said, ‘okay we will get you it, but we first need to get you some training’,” Hassan said.

Hassan explains he is hard of hearing and didn’t realize the form they made him sign was a contract locking him into personal training sessions totaling more than $5,000.