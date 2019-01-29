PASADENA, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM) – It may be a bit much… but it seems now even the machines are taking selfies and NASA’s Curiosity rover is no exception.

After more than a year, Curiosity is leaving Vera Rubin Ridge, a ridge that overlooks the Red Planet’s Gale crater, and headed to a clay region of Mount Sharp that towers 18,000 feet over the crater’s floor.

But before hitting the road, Curiosity commemorated the moment by snapping some pics.

In a different kind of twist on selfie stick, the spacecraft used its hand lens imager camera on the end of its robotic arm to take dozens of pictures, which were stitched together into the selfie seen above.

Last month Curiosity drilled its 19th sample at a location on the ridge called Rock Hall — in the picture the hole is visible to the lower left of the rover.

Click here to send the Curiosity rover a postcard.