SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – One out of two deers narrowly missed a Southlake police squad car after darting out in front of it this morning.

The police officer behind the wheel was driving the speed limit (around 30 miles per hour) when the minor crash happened.

She hit one of the deer, with a glancing blow and stopped immediately to see if she could find the animal to help it. But she couldn’t find it.

The officer’s dash cam video recorded the incident.

Southlake Department of Public Safety spokesman Brad Uptmore said there are a number of deer in Southlake and residents report seeing them frequently.

Auto-deer collision can cause quite a bit of damage to a car, not to mention loss of life for the animal.

Here are six steps recommended by State Farm Insurance to take, if it happens to you: