SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – One out of two deers narrowly missed a Southlake police squad car after darting out in front of it this morning.
The police officer behind the wheel was driving the speed limit (around 30 miles per hour) when the minor crash happened.
She hit one of the deer, with a glancing blow and stopped immediately to see if she could find the animal to help it. But she couldn’t find it.
The officer’s dash cam video recorded the incident.
Southlake Department of Public Safety spokesman Brad Uptmore said there are a number of deer in Southlake and residents report seeing them frequently.
Auto-deer collision can cause quite a bit of damage to a car, not to mention loss of life for the animal.
Here are six steps recommended by State Farm Insurance to take, if it happens to you:
- Move your vehicle to a safe place. If possible, pull over to the side of the road, and turn on your hazard lights. If you must leave your vehicle, stay off the road and out of the way of any oncoming vehicles. Deer are most active at dusk and dawn—times when you or your vehicle may be less visible to other motorists.
- Call the police. Alert authorities if the deer is blocking traffic and creating a threat for other drivers. If the collision results in injury or property damage, you may need to fill out an official report. This report also can prove useful when filing your insurance claim.
- Document the incident. If it’s safe to do so, take photographs of the roadway, your surroundings, damage to your vehicle, and any injuries you or your passengers sustained. If witnesses stop, take down their account of what occurred, and ask for their contact information.
- Stay away from the animal. A frightened, wounded deer could use its powerful legs and sharp hooves to harm you.
- Contact your insurance.
- Don’t assume your vehicle is safe to drive. Double-check that your car is drivable after colliding with a deer. Look for leaking fluid, loose parts, tire damage, broken lights, a hood that won’t latch and other safety hazards. If your vehicle seems unsafe in any way, call for a tow.