FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Collin County woman is bruised but recovering after she says she was punched by a stranger in downtown Fort Worth.

Jennifer Leedy told CBS 11 she and her daughters were walking to their car Sunday, which was parked in a lot off Throckmorton when it happened.

“We were talking. We were laughing. We were having a good time. Beautiful day. All of the sudden, he just charged before I even knew what was happening. This person just charged right at me and knocked me down to the ground,” said Leedy. “Made sure everyone was okay. I can just think is something else coming. Some other punch some other kick… I remember looking down the street and he was running and he turned to the right… I feel very, very lucky. Very lucky. That the weapon of choice was a fist. And it wasn’t a gun or a knife. Or anything else that you hear nightmares about.”

Jennifer Leedy (CBS 11)

Leedy said she will need surgery for her broken nose.

Her attacker got away.

Fort Worth Police are investigating.

They only had a vague description of the suspect.

Comments
  1. sara says:
    January 29, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    is there some bizarre reason there is no description of her attacker?

