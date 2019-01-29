FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Collin County woman is bruised but recovering after she says she was punched by a stranger in downtown Fort Worth.

Jennifer Leedy told CBS 11 she and her daughters were walking to their car Sunday, which was parked in a lot off Throckmorton when it happened.

“We were talking. We were laughing. We were having a good time. Beautiful day. All of the sudden, he just charged before I even knew what was happening. This person just charged right at me and knocked me down to the ground,” said Leedy. “Made sure everyone was okay. I can just think is something else coming. Some other punch some other kick… I remember looking down the street and he was running and he turned to the right… I feel very, very lucky. Very lucky. That the weapon of choice was a fist. And it wasn’t a gun or a knife. Or anything else that you hear nightmares about.”

Leedy said she will need surgery for her broken nose.

Her attacker got away.

Fort Worth Police are investigating.

They only had a vague description of the suspect.