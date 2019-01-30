HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo gave some encouraging news Wednesday morning about the latest conditions of the injured officers after a shooting wounded five of them. Three of them remain hospitalized but are in stable condition.

However, the chief said in a tweet that two of those officers in the hospital face a “long road for recovery.”

Thank you for your continued prayers for the officers wounded/injured earlier this week. 3 remain hospitalized. The officer who underwent knee surgery should be discharged today or tomorrow. The two with the most serious wounds are stable but face a long road for recovery. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 30, 2019

On Monday, four Houston officers were shot while trying to serve a drug warrant at an alleged drug house in the southeast part of the city. Another officer, who wasn’t shot, suffered a knee injury during the gun battle with the suspects.

Police provided details in a news conference Tuesday morning on the injured officers and how long they’ve been with the department. Those officers have not been identified.

A 54-year-old and 32-year veteran of the department remains in the hospital after being shot in the face. Acevedo described him as a “teddy bear” and a “strong ox” who is “tough as nails.” The officer had been shot two other times in the line of duty during his career. One was in 1992 and the other was in 1997.

Another officer remains in the hospital after being shot during the incident. Acevedo did not provide details on the officer due to a family request for privacy but said the officer is stable.

Those two officers suffered the “most serious wounds,” according to Acevedo.

The officer who suffered a knee injury during the shooting is 50 years old and a 27-year veteran with the force. In his latest tweet, Acevedo said that officer is expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday or Thursday after going through surgery.

A 50-year-old and 25-year veteran with the department was released from the hospital Tuesday after being shot in the face. A 33-year-old and 10-year veteran was shot in the shoulder during the incident but was released late Monday evening.

In the Tuesday news conference, police also identified the suspects in the shooting as 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas and 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle. Both were killed during the gun battle with police.