DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for three suspects who they believe used stolen identifications to open fraudulent accounts at several businesses.

Police are hoping the public can help identify the suspects after obtaining surveillance video from a business.

Police say the suspects went into several businesses on Jan. 9 around 2 p.m. to open the fraudulent accounts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 972.559.5448.