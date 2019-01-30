FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth man convicted of killing his estranged wife in April 2016, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Rodolfo Arellano was convicted of capital murder in the death of Elizabeth Arellano, a mother of four.

Elizabeth Arellano’s bound body was weighed down with a concrete boulder and tossed off the Lake Worth Bridge in the early morning hours of April 16, 2016.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit in the case, a witness “…described hearing what sounded like screams on the way down.”

Neighbor Diana Ramos told CBS 11 at the time, she was stunned the tragedy had hit so close to home. “How can somebody do something like that? I don’t understand how people can be so evil and so mean, to another human being.”

According to documents obtained by CBS 11 at the time, Rodolfo Arellano was most likely waiting outside her parents’ home when she returned. He told police he was at home sleeping when she disappeared, but according to the arrest warrant affidavit, police pinged his cell phone to confirm that he was in the area and then his truck was captured on surveillance cameras installed at nearby businesses.