FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A shocking discovery in Fort Worth after the body of a dead man, covered with blood and feces, is discovered inside a laundromat.

It was just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when police were called to the Fast Wash laundromat in the 1900 block of Hemphill Street.

(credit: Tim Lavow/CBS 11 News)

Officials told CBS 11 News the body was found on a table inside the laundry.

Police are on scene investigating and a CBS 11 crew is also there.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

