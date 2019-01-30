ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Rockwall are searching for a vehicle with three occupants that appeared to have followed two boys home from an elementary school on Monday.

Police said they responded to the Lakeview Summit neighborhood after receiving a call in regards to a suspicious pickup truck that followed two juvenile boys from Grace Hartman Elementary at around 5 p.m.

The caller told police the vehicle appeared to have three people inside, two males and a female, between the ages of 18 and 22.

Police were also able to gather information on a specific alleyway that the pickup drove into, and they are now working to get surveillance footage from nearby homes to see if they can identify the vehicle.

Police said they had an increased presence in the neighborhood Tuesday and will continue to have extra patrols through the week.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage in the neighborhood is asked to call Rockwall police at 972.771.7724.