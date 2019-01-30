  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Grace Hartman Elementary, Lakeview Summit, Rockwall police, Suspicious Vehicle

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Rockwall are searching for a vehicle with three occupants that appeared to have followed two boys home from an elementary school on Monday.

Police said they responded to the Lakeview Summit neighborhood after receiving a call in regards to a suspicious pickup truck that followed two juvenile boys from Grace Hartman Elementary at around 5 p.m.

The caller told police the vehicle appeared to have three people inside, two males and a female, between the ages of 18 and 22.

Police were also able to gather information on a specific alleyway that the pickup drove into, and they are now working to get surveillance footage from nearby homes to see if they can identify the vehicle.

Police said they had an increased presence in the neighborhood Tuesday and will continue to have extra patrols through the week.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage in the neighborhood is asked to call Rockwall police at 972.771.7724.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s