ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Reliever Shawn Kelley agreed to a one-year contract with the Texas Rangers that guarantees the right-hander $2.75 million and includes a club option for 2020.

The deal was announced Tuesday night by the Rangers, who made room on the roster by designating outfielder John Andreoli for assignment.

Kelley will have a $2.5 million base salary for 2019, along with a $2.5 million club option for 2020 that includes a $250,000 buyout. There are also $250,000 annually in performance bonuses for the 34-year-old reliever going into his 11th major league season: $62,500 each for 50, 55, 60 and 65 games as a pitcher.

In 54 appearances for Washington and Oakland last season, Kelley had a 2.94 ERA.

But the Nationals designated him for assignment on Aug. 1, a day after he threw his glove to the ground and glared into the dugout while working the ninth inning of a 25-4 win over the New York Mets. He appeared agitated and was working quickly when he entered with Washington up 25-1. His outburst came after allowing a two-run homer that followed the plate umpire’s warning for him to slow down.

National general manager Mike Rizzo called the actions disrespectful to the organization and manager Dave Martinez. Kelley apologized afterward, saying he just wanted the game to end.

Washington traded Kelley a few days later to Oakland, where he finished the season with a 2.16 ERA in 19 appearances.

In 443 relief appearances over 10 seasons with Seattle, the New York Yankees, San Diego, Washington and Oakland, Kelley is 27-23 with a 3.67 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Andreoli was acquired from Seattle on a waiver claim two weeks ago. He made his big league debut last season with 26 games for the Mariners and Baltimore.

The Rangers are continuing to add pieces to their team that include pitcher Shelby Miller and infielder Asdrubal Cabrera. The team also acquired third baseman Patrick Wisdom in a trade during the winter meetings.

