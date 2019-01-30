FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The price was considered to be a fortune, but when Jerry Jones traded a first round pick for receiver Amari Cooper, it changed the fortunes of the Cowboys season.

“It’s clear (the Cowboys) have a championship caliber defense, a great running back in Ezekiel Elliott.”

Cowboys radio analyst Babe Laufenberg said on the day Dallas acquired Cooper. “What they lack is a big play home run threat. They got him now in Amari Cooper.”

By acquiring Cooper, the Cowboys hit it out of the park.

The 24-year-old receiver broke out against the Washington Redskins with a pair of touchdown catches in the Cowboys 31-23 victory on Thanksgiving Day.

He topped that performance two weeks later.

That’s when Cooper made three touchdown receptions against the Eagles on December 9, including the game winner in overtime, as Dallas beat the defending Super Bowl champs 29-23.

The addition of Cooper ignited Dallas’ second half surge, rebounding from a 3-5 start, to winning seven of their last eight games and clinching the NFC East.