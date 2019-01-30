ATLANTA (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys won Super Bowl XXVIII 25 years ago, the first one held in Atlanta.

That’s not the only DFW anniversary being celebrated in Atlanta this week.

Super Bowl week in January of 1994 was also the first week sports radio station KTCK 1310AM The Ticket came into existence.

It’s only fitting this week in the Super Bowl Media Center, there is an Atlanta Super Bowl XXVIII banner hanging directly over the Ticket’s broadcast position on radio row.

“Yeah, it fitting that we right underneath that banner, 25 years later.” said KTCK morning co-host George Dunham.

“Twenty five years ago we sign on the air on January 24, and that afternoon we fly to Atlanta and we spend our first week on the air basically in Atlanta covering the Cowboys.” KTCK morning co-host Craig Miller reminisced. “We had such a blast that week, even though we didn’t know what we were doing.”

The Cowboys haven’t been back to a Super Bowl in 23 years, but The Ticket has put together a radio ratings winning dynasty better than even the New England Patriots.