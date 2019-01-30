Filed Under:Broken Nose, DFW News, downtown, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police, Jennifer Leedy, Random Attack, woman punched

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a man in connection to a vicious sucker punch to a mother in front of her children.

The victim, Jennifer Leedy, suffered a broken nose and her daughters are traumatized by what happened.

Jennifer Leedy

“We were talking. We were laughing. We were having a good time. Beautiful day. All of the sudden, he just charged before I even knew what was happening. This person just charged right at me and knocked me down to the ground,” said Leedy. “I remember looking down the street and he was running and he turned to the right… I feel very, very lucky. Very lucky... that the weapon of choice was a fist. And it wasn’t a gun or a knife. Or anything else that you hear nightmares about.”

 

