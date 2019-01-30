(CBSDFW.COM) – If you are planning on buying a new TV in time to watch Super Bowl LIII this Sunday, experts say January is the second-best time to do so, behind only Black Friday.

So which screen is right for you? “What TV to buy is surprisingly one of the easier questions to answer right now,” said Dan Ackerman, an editor at CNET.

Tip #1: Don’t base your buy on the extras. Ackerman says most televisions offer built-in smart applications these days, but they’re not worth it. “Frankly most of them are fairly terrible. They’re hard to navigate, especially using a TV remote.” He suggests looking for a TV with well-known systems like Amazon Fire or Roku instead.

Tip #2: Budget for a sound bar. “One thing that drives me crazy is when I see someone spending $1,500 to $2,000 on a new TV and then they use the little tiny speakers built into the TV,” said Ackerman. “If you want really good sound, you’re never gonna get it from the built-in speakers no matter what anyone says.” Most sound bars run between $100 and $200.

Tip #3: Bigger isn’t always better. “Sixty-five inches is kind of the sweet spots between size and features and price,” said Ackerman. So just because you can buy a 100-inch TV, doesn’t mean you should.

If you’re looking to spend $1,500 or more, experts suggest getting an OLED screen. Nick Larson is a system designer at Best Buy. “[OLED] is what most directors in Hollywood utilize to master their movies on, because they feel it gives them the most true-to-life picture.”

Want to spend a little less? Look for a Vizio. “Their P-series is the best non-OLED TV you can buy,” said Ackerman. And if you’re on a budget, he suggests the brand TCL. “They make really good TVs that have that Roku box built-in.. that saves you another $100 or so.”

If you’re not ready to buy before Super Bowl Sunday, don’t worry. Many of the biggest TV sales typically spill over into early February, so you’ve got some time.