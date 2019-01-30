DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – According to TxDOT statistics released by AAA on Wednesday, Dallas County recorded 18 deadly crashes caused by distracted driving in 2017, a 20 percent increase from the 15 such crashes in 2016.

Meantime, Tarrant County recorded 22 such deadly crashes in 2017, which translated to a 4.4 percent decrease from 2016.

Statewide there were 403 deadly crashes due to distracted driving in 2017, a 3.4 percent drop from 2016.

Distracted driving kills an average of nine people and injures 1,000 each day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

It is the third leading driver-related cause of crash fatalities behind speeding and driving under the influence, and these numbers likely underestimate the problem because most drivers do not admit to distracting cell phone use after a crash, AAA said in a news release.

As part of its new distracted driving campaign theme, ‘Don’t Drive Intoxicated, Don’t Drive Intexticated’, AAA Texas encourages all motorists to eliminate distracted driving by following these tips:

· Put it away. Place your mobile device out of sight to prevent temptation.

· Know where you’re going. If using a navigation system, program the destination before driving.

· Pull over. If you have to call or text while on the road, pull off the road safely and stop first.

· Ask passengers for help. If riding with someone, seek their help to navigate, make a call or send a message.

· Be a good passenger. Speak out if the driver of your vehicle is distracted.

· Don’t be a distraction. Avoid calling or texting others when you know they are driving.

· Everyone should prevent being intexticated. Just as drivers need to pay attention, so do pedestrians and bicyclists. Never call, text or play games while walking or cycling.