FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth ISD elementary teacher was arrested after a 12-year-old girl accused him of having sexual contact with her.

Joel Emmett Allen, 48, is a kindergarten teacher at A.M. Pate Elementary.

The victim is not a student where he works.

“The victim showed great courage and was incredibly brave by reaching out to the school resource officer to tell him what had happened,” said Officer Jimmy Pollozani.

That school resource officer then contacted the Crimes Against Children Unit. Detectives conducted an intense and thorough investigation beginning with a Forensic Interview at The Alliance for Children. CPS was also notified.

Detectives were able to identify Allen as the suspect. He was interviewed by detectives and an arrest warrant was subsequently issued for Allen — all within 24 hours of the child’s outcry.

Both the the school resource officer and CACU detectives worked “tirelessly and relentlessly” on the case, according to Pollozani, late into Wednesday night.

It is not very often that the detectives are able to make an arrest on the same day that an outcry of sexual abuse is disclosed.

Allen is currently in the Tarrant County Jail Thursday. His bond on the warrant for the 2nd degree felony is set at $15,000, jail records show.

Spokesman for the Fort Worth school district, Clint Bond said he was hired in August of 2000.

Once Allen is released from custody, Bond said he will be placed on administrative leave.