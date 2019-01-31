DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The faces of some brave patients at Children’s Health will be featured on television screens across North Texas on Super Bowl Sunday.

The hospital will be debuting its commercial this Sunday during the NFL’s marquee game to show off its new initiative called “Kids Rule.”

According to Children’s Health, the new commercial aims to show viewers that children “never, ever back away from a fight” in the face of an illness.

“At Children’s Health, we’re 10,000 strong, all united in one goal — helping our patients get back up again. Why? Because KIDS RULE,” the hospital said.

One of the patients featured in the commercial is 14-year-old Aidan, who has muscular dystrophy. He can be seen in the commercial marching into battle with sword in hand!

Super Bowl watchers in North Texas can see the commercial at the end of the second quarter and before the halftime show. The hospital has also put the commercial up on its YouTube page.

You can catch the Super Bowl this Sunday on CBS 11 starting at 5:30 p.m. CT with pregame coverage happening throughout the day.