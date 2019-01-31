FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating after a 31-year-old female employee was crushed to death by a 1-ton bale of recycled materials at a Fort Worth plant early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the industrial accident just before 2:30 a.m. at Republic Services on Elliott Reeder Road near Carson Street, just south of Airport Freeway.

According to police, a 1-ton bale of recycled material had fallen on the woman inside the warehouse of the location. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say round bales of material were stacked three high and became unstable, which caused two bales to fall and one of them crushed the woman.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the woman as Renisha Mitchell of Fort Worth.

Republic Services released a statement on the incident, offering their condolences to Mitchell and her family.