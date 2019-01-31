EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSDFW.COM) – Dak Prescott threw a 32-yard fourth-down touchdown pass to Cole Beasley on a play that was reversed by video replay and added a winning 2-point conversion pass to Michael Gallup with 1:12 to play as the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys beat New York 36-35 on Sunday, December 30.

In what might have been quarterback Eli Manning’s final start for the Giants, Prescott passed for 387 yards and the season-high four touchdowns, the first three to tight end Blake Jarwin. The Cowboys (10-6) won for the seventh time in eight games.

The game was meaningless for the NFC East champion Cowboys, who hosted a wild-card game the next weekend and defeated the Seattle Seahawks.

Coach Jason Garrett rested NFL leading rusher Ezekiel Elliott and two of his top offensive linemen, but kept Prescott (27 of 44) on the field the whole game to build momentum for the postseason.