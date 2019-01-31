Filed Under:2-point conversion, 2018 season, Cole Beasley, Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, greatest moment, New York Giants, NFL

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSDFW.COM) – Dak Prescott threw a 32-yard fourth-down touchdown pass to Cole Beasley on a play that was reversed by video replay and added a winning 2-point conversion pass to Michael Gallup with 1:12 to play as the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys beat New York 36-35 on Sunday, December 30.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 30: Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys is congratulated by his teammates Adam Redmond #61 and Connor Williams #52 after scoring a two point conversion during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

In what might have been quarterback Eli Manning’s final start for the Giants, Prescott passed for 387 yards and the season-high four touchdowns, the first three to tight end Blake Jarwin. The Cowboys (10-6) won for the seventh time in eight games.

The game was meaningless for the NFC East champion Cowboys, who hosted a wild-card game the next weekend and defeated the Seattle Seahawks.

Coach Jason Garrett rested NFL leading rusher Ezekiel Elliott and two of his top offensive linemen, but kept Prescott (27 of 44) on the field the whole game to build momentum for the postseason.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s