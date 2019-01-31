Filed Under:blockbuster trade, Dallas Mavericks, Dennis Smith Jr., DFW News, Kristaps Porzingis, NBA, nba trade, New York Knicks


DALLAS (CBS SPORTS) – TheÂ New York KnicksÂ have agreed to tradeÂ Kristaps PorzingisÂ to theÂ Dallas Mavericks,Â according to theÂ New York Times‘ Marc Stein.

New York will bring back Dennis Smith Jr. and clear a bunch of salary in the reported deal, receiving the expiring contracts ofÂ DeAndre JordanÂ andÂ Wesley MatthewsÂ and sending Tim Hardaway Jr. andÂ Courtney LeeÂ to the Mavericks. The Knicks will also get a future first-round pick,Â according to the Times.

Dennis Smith Jr. traded for Kristaps Porzingis (Getty Images)

READ FULL CBS SPORTS COVERAGE HERE

This is a developing story.Â  More to come.

