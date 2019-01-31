Comments
DALLAS (CBS SPORTS) – TheÂ New York KnicksÂ have agreed to tradeÂ Kristaps PorzingisÂ to theÂ Dallas Mavericks,Â according to theÂ New York Times‘ Marc Stein.
New York will bring back Dennis Smith Jr. and clear a bunch of salary in the reported deal, receiving the expiring contracts ofÂ DeAndre JordanÂ andÂ Wesley MatthewsÂ and sending Tim Hardaway Jr. andÂ Courtney LeeÂ to the Mavericks. The Knicks will also get a future first-round pick,Â according to the Times.
This is a developing story.Â More to come.