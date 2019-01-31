Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys, DFW News, espn, Jason Garrett, Jerry Jones, lame duck coach, NFL


FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – According to ESPN sources, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is not expected to extend head coach Jason Garrett’s contract.

That means Garrett would entire the final year of his contract fighting for his job.

Jones was asked on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas this week about a potential extension for Garrett.

He said, “None of that is anything that I would talk about in this forum in any way and so we won’t get there… I think I’ve made clear how I feel about Jason in terms of where he is right now as far as our ability to help us win football games. I think if you look at what we’ve done over the last few years you’ll see a pretty good winning record there. (But) it’s not enough, not enough.”

In his 8 and a half seasons as Cowboys head coach, Garrett has a 77-59 record in the regular season.Â  His teams are 2-3 in the playoffs.

Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys speaks to line judge Mark Perlman #9 in the third quarter after a play against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Cowboys Officially Name Kellen Moore As Offensive Coordinator, Add Jon Kitna As QB Coach

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s