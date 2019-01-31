



– According to ESPN sources, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is not expected to extend head coach Jason Garrett’s contract.

That means Garrett would entire the final year of his contract fighting for his job.

Jones was asked on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas this week about a potential extension for Garrett.

He said, “None of that is anything that I would talk about in this forum in any way and so we won’t get there… I think I’ve made clear how I feel about Jason in terms of where he is right now as far as our ability to help us win football games. I think if you look at what we’ve done over the last few years you’ll see a pretty good winning record there. (But) it’s not enough, not enough.”

In his 8 and a half seasons as Cowboys head coach, Garrett has a 77-59 record in the regular season.Â His teams are 2-3 in the playoffs.

