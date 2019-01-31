Filed Under:Billy A. Williams, Confession, DFW News, Indecency with a Child, Kaufman County, Mesquite Police, new charges, Poteet High School, Sexual Assault of a Child, suspect arrested, youth sports


MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) The man arrested for sexual assault near Poteet High School around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday is now facing two more charges for indecency with a child.

Billy A. Williams, 36, of Forney is in the Dallas County Jail charged with one count of Sexual Assault of a Child.

Billy A. Williams

The charge resulted from Williamsâ€™ assault of a girl he offered a car ride near the intersection of N Galloway Ave and N Town East Ave.

Police investigators believe Williams has approached other girls in a similar manner.

On Thursday, January 31, Mesquite Police obtained two additional warrants for Williams for Indecency with a Child.

These charges will be filed through Kaufman County and are related to an outcry of another victim who saw news of Williamsâ€™ arrest.

Unlike the other incident, the victim knew Williams through youth sports. Williams is currently in the Dallas County Jail.

Investigators said they learned Williams regularly participates in youth sports as a referee and coach or personal trainer, specifically in track and basketball throughout North Texas.

Mesquite Police would like to speak with anyone who believes Williams may have made inappropriate or sexual contact with them. They can call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s