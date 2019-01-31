



Billy A. Williams, 36, of Forney is in the Dallas County Jail charged with one count of Sexual Assault of a Child.

The charge resulted from Williamsâ€™ assault of a girl he offered a car ride near the intersection of N Galloway Ave and N Town East Ave.

Police investigators believe Williams has approached other girls in a similar manner.

On Thursday, January 31, Mesquite Police obtained two additional warrants for Williams for Indecency with a Child.

These charges will be filed through Kaufman County and are related to an outcry of another victim who saw news of Williamsâ€™ arrest.

Unlike the other incident, the victim knew Williams through youth sports. Williams is currently in the Dallas County Jail.

Investigators said they learned Williams regularly participates in youth sports as a referee and coach or personal trainer, specifically in track and basketball throughout North Texas.

Mesquite Police would like to speak with anyone who believes Williams may have made inappropriate or sexual contact with them. They can call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.