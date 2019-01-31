HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hurst Police arrested a girl who attends L.D. Bell High School Thursday after “an extensive three-week investigation into multiple threats that were made against students and staff at the high school.”

Police said the threats, received by multiple students and staff members at the high school on their personal cellphones via various messaging applications over a three-day period, started January 9.

The threats included bringing firearms and homemade explosive devices to the school to harm students and staff members.

Police said no evidence of firearms or explosives were ever found at the school and no actual danger to students or staff was uncovered during the investigation.

The student, a juvenile, was taken into custody at the school and later taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Facility in Fort Worth, where she was charged with nine 9 felony counts of Terroristic Threat.