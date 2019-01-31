



NFL on CBS color analyst Tony Romo is making the rounds in Atlanta as he gets ready to call the Super Bowl this Sunday. One topic has been brought up to the former quarterback as he tries to focus on the upcoming broadcast: his possible coaching future.

CBS News’ Meg Oliver asked Romo the familiar question of if he would consider a career in coaching after his stint as a color analyst.

“I think I will one day… I mean, that’s probably in the back of my mind. But… not for awhile,” he said.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback took social media by storm during the AFC Championship between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs as fans were in awe of his ability to correctly predict offensive plays before the snap of the football. Rumblings of a coaching future also spread throughout social media, especially Twitter.

Romo’s broadcast partner Jim Nantz even dubbed him “Romostradamus” as the play-by-play announcer was in agreement of his foresight. Nantz said he’s looking forward to calling the Super Bowl with the former quarterback.

“I can’t even begin to quantify how excited I am about it. We’re ready for it. [Romo’s] been ready for it for a long time,” said Nantz. “He came right out of the box last year as a rookie and took to this business, this industry with all he’s got and it’s gonna be a great game. It’s gonna be a great broadcast.”

So what does Romo think of his popular foresight?

“I don’t think you know what plays they’re going to call. You just play football your whole life and then… as a broadcaster, I’m not necessarily trying to predict. I’m just trying to make you enjoy watching the game,” Romo told Oliver. “And then my passion comes out sometimes… And it is just what I would wanna watch if I was home.”

Oliver asked Romo he should maybe start with coaching his children.

“I think that’s probably true. That’s a good call,” Romo said with a laugh.

You can watch the Super Bowl this Sunday on CBS 11 starting at 5:30 p.m. CT with pregame coverage happening throughout the day.