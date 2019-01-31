BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two young men and a young woman have been arrested for the December 9, 2018 shooting death of Amory D’sean Washington, 21, of Burleson.

Burleson Police arrested Ashley Elam, 21, and Austin Cain, 20, both of Burleson on Tuesday, January 29 and charged with murder.

David Medina, 22 of Alvarado was arrested by Burleson detectives and the Johnson County STOP Task Force in conjunction with the Wichita Falls Police Department on January 30 and booked into Wichita County Jail for murder.

Police said Washington was shot in the 1000 block of Remington Circle when the suspects met the victim to purchase illegal narcotics.

During the drug transaction, the suspects allegedly used counterfeit money and when the victim discovered this, confronted the suspects and was shot.

Since the murder Burleson Police say detectives, the Strategic Response Team and Johnson County STOP Task Force have spent more than 2,000 hours investigating leads, executing search warrants and interviewing witnesses and suspects.

The Burleson Police Department said it executed more than 20 search warrants and interviewed more than 30 witnesses and suspects during the investigation.