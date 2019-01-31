CBSDFW wants to know your thoughts. From the list below, what is your favorite commercial that will be running during the big game? View the commercials below and scroll to the bottom to vote for your favorite! Commercials are still being released, so keep checking back.

Amazon – Not Everything Makes The Cut

Avocados from Mexico – Top Dog

BON & VIV – The Pitch

Bubly – Can I have a bublé? (Teaser)

Budweiser – Wind Never Felt Better

Bumble – #InHerCourt Anthem

Burger King – Preppin’ (Teaser)

Colgate – The Close Talker

Doritos – Chance the Rapper x Backstreet Boys

Expensify – Expensify This

Hyundai – The Elevator

Kia – The Great Unknowns – What If?

Michelob Ultra – The Pure Experience

Michelob Ultra – Robots

Microsoft – We All Win

Olay – Killer Skin

Pepsi – More Than OK

Planters – Mr. Peanut Is Always There In Crunch Time

Pringles – Sad Device

Stella Artois – Change Up The Usual

Toyota – Toni

Verizon – The Team That Wouldn’t Be Here

[ yellow tail ] – Tastes Like Happy

Local MVP Commercials