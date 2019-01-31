  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Fort Worth Fire Department, Fort Worth Police, industrial accident, MedStar, OSHA, Republic Services, Woman Killed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman has died after a bail of recycled materials fell on her in a waste-processing facility in East Fort Worth.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at a Republic Services recycling plant on Elliott Reeder Road near Carson Street south of the Airport Freeway.

Firefighters tell us they responded to a report that a woman had some type of large bail of recycled materials fall on her.

When they arrived, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

We’ve reached out to Fort Worth Police for more information as well as OSHA and Republic Services.

This is a developing story.  Stay with CBSDFW.com for the latest information.

