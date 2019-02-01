DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The largest school district in North Texas with some 155,000 students issued its own report card of sorts Friday.

The Dallas Independent School District had a State of the District address at the Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Center Friday.

The School for the Talented and Gifted is consistently ranked as one of the very public schools in the nation, but this isn’t the district’s only success story.

More than 700 stakeholders packed a sold-out ballroom at the Dallas Omni Hotel for the address.

Students showed off everything from their science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) skills to their musical talent, poise and confidence.

The district also celebrated academic gains and plans for more options in the southern sector.

“When I got back four years ago, we had 43 schools on improvement required,” said Superintendent Michael Hinojosa. “We are down to four.”

Hinojosa said better education funding from the state is critical to keep the momentum going because there’s still much to do.

“We still have a lot of challenges, we have too many kids in poverty,” said Hinojosa. “We have too many kids that don’t go to college, but we are making progress and I think the community needs to be thanked for how they stepped up. We’ve got a ramp and that ramp goes on the freeway, and at some point we need this for the long haul.”

He said he’s looking to Austin to fix school finance.

A parent’s sons attend the nationally recognized science and engineering magnet school after having moved to Dallas.