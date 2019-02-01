



The country legend will play at Dickies Arena on Saturday, November 23. The performance will begin at 8:00 p.m. Asleep at the Wheel will open for Strait.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices start at $19.82, with limited tickets available at the lowest price to commemorate one of Strait’s only Fort Worth performances at Billy Bob’s in 1982. VIP packages will also be available for purchase.

“After experiencing such high demand for the first performance, we are thrilled that George Strait has added a second for his Fort Worth fans,” said Trail Drive Management Corp.’s Matt Homan, president and general manager of Dickies Arena. “We’re looking forward to two nights full of a variety of George’s most popular songs.”

Strait has sold more than 68.5 million records and has 60 no. 1 songs, more than any other artist in history. The King of Country Music is also the only artist in history to have a top ten hit every year for thirty years.