  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Asleep At The Wheel, DFW News, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, George Strait, King George, King of Country Music, second concert, Texas


FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)After selling out his first performance in under 30 minutes, George Strait has added a second date at Dickies Arena.

The country legend will play at Dickies Arena on Saturday, November 23. The performance will begin at 8:00 p.m. Asleep at the Wheel will open for Strait.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m.

George Strait speaks onstage at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Medallion Ceremony to celebrate 2017 hall of fame inductees Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed And Don Schlitz at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)

Ticket prices start at $19.82, with limited tickets available at the lowest price to commemorate one of Strait’s only Fort Worth performances at Billy Bob’s in 1982. VIP packages will also be available for purchase.

“After experiencing such high demand for the first performance, we are thrilled that George Strait has added a second for his Fort Worth fans,” said Trail Drive Management Corp.’s Matt Homan, president and general manager of Dickies Arena. “We’re looking forward to two nights full of a variety of George’s most popular songs.”

Strait has sold more than 68.5 million records and has 60 no. 1 songs, more than any other artist in history. The King of Country Music is also the only artist in history to have a top ten hit every year for thirty years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s