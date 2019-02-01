ANNA (CBSDFW.COM) – A traffic stop in Anna turned into a drug bust thanks to a couple of K-9 deputies and their human colleagues.

Deputy Jonathan McCann requested help from K-9 Ferro and K-9 Umphenour.

An open air sniff of the vehicle led to a positive alert by K-9 Ferro.

One-hundred-seventy grams of methamphetamine was found and the occupants of the car were arrested.

They were taken to the Collin County Detention Facility.

As you can see from the photo posted to the department’s Facebook page, K-9 Ferro was quite proud!