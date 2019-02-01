  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Lewisville are investigating after receiving a report of a man who followed a 15-year-old girl into a bathroom at a local movie theater, the department says.

The father of the girl told CBS 11 that the incident happened Thursday at Cinemark 8 in Lewisville. He said she wasn’t injured and that she was able to draw a sketch of the man.

Police confirmed they are investigating the alleged incident and are working on gathering surveillance video.

Anyone with information or who may have been a witness is asked to call police at 972.219.3600.

