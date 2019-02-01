MIDDLESEX COUNTY, New Jersey (CBSDFW.COM) – A man in New Jersey was charged with insurance fraud after he was caught faking a slip and fall while on the job.

Alexander Goldinsky, 57, was caught on surveillance video deliberately throwing ice onto the floor of his workplace and then laying on the ground to make it look like he slipped. Officials said he laid there until someone found him.

According to the prosecutor’s office, he is an independent contractor who was subcontracted to perform work at the business where he faked the fall.

During an investigation, authorities arrested Goldinsky on Jan. 15 after discovering that he filed a false insurance claim from this incident between Sept. 1 and Nov. 1 of last year.

The 57-year-old was charged with one count of insurance fraud and one count of theft by deception. He is set to appear in court on Feb. 7.

“Fraudulent claims cost everyone and we will aggressively prosecute those who illegally manipulate the system.” said Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey.