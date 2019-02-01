NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki has been added to the 2019 All-Star Game by the NBA commissioner as a “special roster addition.”

Nowitzki, along with Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade, will be selected in a special third round of the 2019 NBA All-Star Draft, which will add a thirteenth member to each team’s roster. The draft will be broadcasted on Thursday, Feb. 7, where selected all-stars will be drafted by Team LeBron and Team Giannis.

“Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade embody the best of the NBA: remarkable skill, drive and professionalism as well as a deep devotion to strengthening their communities and growing the game around the world,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “As a global celebration of basketball, our All-Star Game is an ideal setting to salute these first-class NBA champions and Finals MVPs.”

Nowitzki is currently playing in his 21st season, all with the Mavericks, making him the first player in NBA history to do so.

The 13-time all-star ranks seventh on the all-time points list and leads all international players in NBA history in scoring.

Nowitzki will also be participating in the Three-Point Contest during All-Star Saturday Night on Feb. 16.

The All-Star Game takes place on Sunday, Feb 17 at 7 p.m. CT.