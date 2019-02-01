



Police in Dallas are looking for a man they say approached a woman, asked how she was doing, then raped her at gunpoint in the back seat of her car.

It happened just after before midnight Thursday in an uptown Dallas parking garage near McKinney Ave, according to the police report.

After the gruesome attack, the rapist stole $20 from the woman and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, unshaven, in his 30s, about 5′ 9″ in height with a bit of a “high-pitched” voice.

Detectives are canvassing the area looking for surveillance video and potential witnesses.

Contact the Dallas Police Department at 214.671.3637 if you have any information about this crime.