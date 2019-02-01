GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Be sure to plan accordingly if you’re driving through Grapevine this weekend. All southbound lanes of Highway 121 at Bass Pro Drive will be closed due to construction.

From Friday evening at 8 p.m. until Monday morning at 6 a.m., construction crews will be working to set bridge beams on the future eastbound Bass Pro Drive bridge over the highway.

Because of the construction, all southbound lanes of Highway 121 will be closed, including the off-ramps to 635. Southbound FM 2499 at Grapevine Mills Road will also be closed.

All traffic will be forced onto the frontage road, which will likely see large backups and delays.

Drivers will need to avoid the area and use alternative routes to avoid the traffic headache. CBS 11 traffic reporter Madison Sawyer recommends drivers take Royal Lane or Denton Tap Road to avoid the closure.