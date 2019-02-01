McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Plano man found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child was sentenced to 60 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

In February 2018, medical professionals notified police of an 11-year-old girl who arrived at their office 19 weeks pregnant.

The child told them Roli Lopez-Sanchez 37, of Plano, sexually assaulted her. At the time, Lopez-Sanchez had ongoing access to her.

The child disclosed details of the sexual abuse during a forensic interview by the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County.

Child Protective Services investigated, and the victim and her siblings were removed from the home.

In the summer of 2018, at age 12, the victim gave birth.

Plano Police obtained DNA samples of the baby. After analysis, DNA results confirmed Lopez-Sanchez as the father of the victim’s baby.

“This innocent child showed remarkable courage by naming the monster who assaulted her; he will never harm another child again,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said after the sentencing.