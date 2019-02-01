



The U.S. is backing out of a nuclear arms treaty with Russia, the White House and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Friday morning. The Trump administration argues that Russia isn’t keeping up its end of the bargain of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) arms treaty, which was has been a key component of European security since the Cold War.

“For far too long, Russia has violated the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with impunity, covertly developing and fielding a prohibited missile system that poses a direct threat to our allies and troops abroad,” a statement from President Trump said. “The United States will suspend its obligations under the INF Treaty and begin the process of withdrawing from the INF Treaty, which will be completed in six months unless Russia comes back into compliance by destroying all of its violating missiles, launchers, and associated equipment.”

