AMES, Iowa (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — For once, Iowa State Cyclone guard, Marial Shayok, couldn’t buy a basket.

When the Cyclones absolutely had to have one go down, the Big 12’s leading scorer came through.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 15 points, accompanied by Shayok’s 12 points. This included a crucial jumper with 25 seconds left to give No. 20 Iowa State the win against Texas Saturday with a final score of 65-60.

Nick Weiler-Babb had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Cyclones, who hit their last four field goals to avoid the upset.

“Texas kind of muddies it up, really kind of got us — I don’t want to say frustrated on offense, but just kind of out of rhythm,” said Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm. “At the biggest moment, (Shayok) made the big play. He’s earned the right to make that shot and take that shot.”

The Cyclones led for almost 36 minutes, but the outcome wasn’t certain until the final seconds.

Horton-Tucker’s 3-pointer was answered by a 3 and two free throws from Kerwin Roach, keeping the Longhorns to within 59-56 with 2:09 left. Jaxson Hayes’ tip-in made it 59-58 with a minute and 30 seconds left, but Weiler-Babb hit a bank shot to beat the buzzer and put the Cyclones ahead by 3.

Shayok finished just 3 of 14 from the floor, then drilled a 15-footer to make it 63-58.

He matched Roach at the line after that, and Matt Coleman missed a 3 that would have made it a one-point game with six seconds left.

“It was one of those days for me,” Shayok said. “I was frustrated, but I had to keep (my head) in the game.”

Iowa State led by as many as 13 points in the first half. But after Shayok blew an open alley-oop dunk opportunity, Matt Coleman’s 3 gave Texas its first lead, 46-45, with 7:07 left. Weiler-Babb and Lindell Wigginton responded with back-to-back 3s to help put Iowa State back out in front, 52-48.

Roach finished with 19 points and Coleman had 13 points and five assists for Texas (12-10, 4-5), which made a game of it late despite committing 13 turnovers and shooting just 26 percent on 3s.

“It definitely is an energy expense when you get behind,” said Texas head coach Shaka Smart. “I thought we had enough energy to do what we needed to do down the stretch. We just didn’t play good enough defense.”

UT will attempt to come back from this loss as they host Baylor University Wednesday.

